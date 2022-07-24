Steve D. Cooper Sells 10,076 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,744,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,839,435.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.56.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $925,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

