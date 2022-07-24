Steve Howse Sells 156,498 Shares of HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL) Stock

HRL Holdings Limited (ASX:HRL – Get Rating) insider Steve Howse sold 156,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11), for a total transaction of A$25,039.68 ($17,033.80).

Steve Howse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Steve Howse 156,498 shares of HRL stock.

HRL Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23.

About HRL

HRL Holdings Limited provides various environmental and laboratory services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers asbestos and hazardous materials management; property contamination testing and work place drug testing; environmental testing; and on-site testing and monitoring services, as well as environmental and property management software solutions.

