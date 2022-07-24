Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $903,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 518,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,726,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.