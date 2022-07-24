Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,311,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,826,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 125,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $39,398,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,840,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,319,000 after buying an additional 924,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,171,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,474,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

