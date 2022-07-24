TD Securities Increases Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Mullen Group Trading Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.79 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

