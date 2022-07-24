Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a CHF 70 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $78.83 on Friday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $168.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

