The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after buying an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

