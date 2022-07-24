Tran Nguyen Sells 7,320 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $238,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tran Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80.

Prothena Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 566,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after buying an additional 73,438 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.