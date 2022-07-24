Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 490 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

