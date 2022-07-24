Travis M. Joyner Sells 3,958 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 3,958 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $15,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,406,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Local Bounti Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of LOCL stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

