Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

