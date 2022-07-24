Tufton Capital Management Has $35.96 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day moving average is $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

