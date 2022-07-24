UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,210,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

