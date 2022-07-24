V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

VFC stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

