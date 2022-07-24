Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $200,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,153,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,141,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.83.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

