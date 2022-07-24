Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

