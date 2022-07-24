Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,832,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after buying an additional 204,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,630,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $21.36 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.