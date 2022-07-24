WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

