Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $24,224,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 254.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 302,275 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,945 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,617 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

