Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $269.82 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $269,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 57,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 797,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $246,522,000 after acquiring an additional 166,377 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,176,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $362,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.