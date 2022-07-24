Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 15.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,854,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.