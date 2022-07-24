Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,333 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 175.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,328,000 after buying an additional 3,567,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 232,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

