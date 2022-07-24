Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 651 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.5 %
Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.
Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.
Magellan Midstream Partners Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.
