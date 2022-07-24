Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DTM opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

