Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $473.88 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.59 and a 200-day moving average of $485.70.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

