Whittier Trust Co. Buys 500 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.