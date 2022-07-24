Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.9 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.42.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

