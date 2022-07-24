Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after buying an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 353,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,652,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PBA opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

