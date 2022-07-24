Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.