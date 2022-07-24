Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 341,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 552,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PCYO stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.75 million, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

