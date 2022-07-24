Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

