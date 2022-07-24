Whittier Trust Co. Has $132,000 Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Terex by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,721,000 after acquiring an additional 263,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Terex by 173.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 158,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

