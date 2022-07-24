Whittier Trust Co. Has $133,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after acquiring an additional 876,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.