Whittier Trust Co. Has $137,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $326.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $283.72 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

