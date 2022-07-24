Whittier Trust Co. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.95.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average of $210.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

