Whittier Trust Co. Has $44,000 Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,835 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $27,439,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,451,000 after acquiring an additional 322,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.44 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,299,343 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.