Whittier Trust Co. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

