Whittier Trust Co. Has $55,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $910,682,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,253,000 after buying an additional 389,836 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $19,698,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,514,000 after buying an additional 258,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $11,311,000.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($55.56) to €50.00 ($50.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($60.61) to €65.00 ($65.66) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($84.85) to €77.00 ($77.78) in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

