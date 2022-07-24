Whittier Trust Co. Has $71,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.3 %

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.