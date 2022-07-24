Whittier Trust Co. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Polaris by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

