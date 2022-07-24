Whittier Trust Co. Has $99,000 Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in CDK Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global Price Performance

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

About CDK Global

(Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.