Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 154.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,535,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 51,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOL opened at $26.06 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

