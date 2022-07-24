Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

BWA opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

