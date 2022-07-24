Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 174.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $234,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 96.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 212.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

