Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Twitter by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $39.84 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 173.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

