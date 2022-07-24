Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 223.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.