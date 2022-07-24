Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

