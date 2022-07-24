Whittier Trust Co. Invests $89,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.9% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 152,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,099 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

