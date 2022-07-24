Whittier Trust Co. Invests $95,000 in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $801.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

