Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.59. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

